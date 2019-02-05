Kashmir needs healing touch, not development packages: Hakeem

Srinagar, Feb 4 :
Saying that there was an urgent need to provide healing touch to the miseries of turmoil hit people of the state than announcing developmental packages, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Monday said that Prime Minister Narindera Modi ought to have announced a political package for amicable solution to the lingering on Kashmir problem on the humanitarian grounds.
He said mere reciting of a few sweet Kashmiri words wouldn’t remove miseries and hardships of Kashmiris.
Speaking to a public gathering at Khansahib constituency, has said that Prime ought to have brought a broad based political package to address both external and internal dimensions of the Kashmir problem during his yesterday’s visit to the state, adding that it was more important to end ongoing death and destruction in the restive state.
He said addressing political and social aspirations of the people of the state was more required at the present stage than announcing developmental packages. “Both political and development process should go on simultaneously to address the socio-political aspirations of the state’s people who are yearning for peace and tranquility for last seven decades.
Hakeem said that people of the violence hit state are looking forward for healing touch to their wounds and miseries which was possible through a broad based political package only. He said though developmental projects were also necessary for the economic prosperity of the state but first priority was for a pragmatic political package.