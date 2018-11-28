About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘Kashmir needs an Islamic radio station’

Junaid Kathju

Srinagar, Nov 27:

 Maulana Haider Ali ibn Ebrahim Dhorat Tuesday said Kashmir needs an Islamic radio station to educate people about the religion.
“Islamic radio stations are the need of an hour in our society. Radio has a wider range than other broadcasting mediums. Kashmir should have an Islamic radio station,” said Dhorat, who is a Station Manager of Radio Islam International in South Africa and is currently on Kashmir visit. “We need a platform where we can discuss about Islam, exchange ideas.”
Sharing his experience, Dhorat said the aim of establishing an Islamic radio station in South Africa was to promote the message of Islam.
“I am willing to provide all support in terms of sharing my expertise if someone wants to establish an Islamic radio station in Kashmir,” Dhorat told Rising Kashmir.
About the FM stations providing platform to young boys and girls of the Valley to share their love affairs, he said it was part of “sensationalism” aimed to lure more people to tune to their stations.
He said many radio stations were adopting these means to create more audience.
“It is a strategy to lure more people and as a society we should keep an eye on such things,” he said.

 

 

