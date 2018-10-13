Kashmir mourns Manan, associate’s killing

Clashes in Soura, Kupwara;Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 12:
The normal life was disrupted in Valley on Friday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to pay homage to PhD scholar-turned-militant Mannan Wani and his associate, who were killed in a gunfight with forces in Handwara.
Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of downtown Srinagar to prevent people from taking out protests against killing of Mannan Wani.
Mannan, who had joined militancy in January this year, was killed in a gunfight with troops in Handwara yesterday. His associate Ashiq was also killed in the gunfight.
Witnesses said contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed at various entry and exit points in downtown areas. The force personnel had placed barricades and concertina wires on roads to restrict movement to public.
The force personnel had also sealed all the roads leading to historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area and locked all gates of the grand mosque.
The police and CRPF men did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said it was for the 15th time that Friday prayers were disallowed in historic Jamia Masjid this year.
“Even as Kashmir shuts to mourn scholar Manan Wani’s killing, downtown under strict curfew, prayers at Jamia Masjid again barred for 15th Friday this year,” Mirwaiz tweeted.
Mirwaiz and Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani were placed under house arrest. The JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik has been lodged in a police station after his arrest last week.
Meanwhile, all shops, business establishments and petrol pumps in Srinagar and other parts of Valley remained closed today.
The public transport was off the roads. Only some private vehicles were plying on the deserted roads.
Due to the shutdown, the work in government offices and banks was affected.
Authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions in the Valley in view of the shutdown call.
The strike was called by JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik against the killing of Mannan Wani and his associate in an encounter with forces in Handwara yesterday.
The shutdown was also observed in Banihal town, and Gundadalkoot, Charil, Tethar and Nowgam markets on Jammu-Srinagar highway.
In Soura area, youth attempted to take out a protest rally. However, they were intercepted by cops, who fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse them. The youth pelted stones on the cops and clashes continued for over an hour.
Clashes also erupted in Tekkipora area of Lolab, Sogam, Lalpora, Kupwara market and Regipora areas of the Kupwara district.
The cops fired tear smoke shells to disperse the youth, who pelted stones on them. The clashes continued throughout the day.
Clashes also erupted in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after Friday congregational prayers. Youth pelted stones on troops near Redwani area. The cops fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.
The train services between Banihal and Baramulla was suspended while high speed mobile internet service was also curtailed in view of the strike call.
