Kashmir misses sugar free Pakistani drink this Ramadan

May 30, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

It was a routine for 40-year-old Shameema to break her fast with Jam-e- Shereen, a Pakistan imported rose flavored drink, which was recommended to her by the doctors.

Being a diabetic, it would have no impact on her health considering the sugar- free property of the drink.

Jam-e- Shereen, which became the first choice for diabetic patients is not available in Kashmir since the government closed cross LoC trade in the state.

“This drink would relieve me during Ramadan. It would have no impact on my sugar level in blood no matter how much I drink it,” Shameema said.

Like Shameema, many other customers are disappointed this Ramadan, as all these drinks are not available in the market because of the closure of trade with Pakistan through all routes.

A Hamdard shop owner in Srinagar said the absence of this drink in Ramadan had disappointed consumers who couldn’t find a better alternative to it.

“Jam-e-Shereen had become immensely popular in Kashmir and was mostly consumed by diabetic patients. This is probably first Ramadan for the last eight years that this herbal drink has gone off-shelves,” said Abdul Quyoom, Owner of Mahajan Hamdard Store in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area.

The closure of cross LoC trade has kept Kashmir devoid of many such Ramadan delicacies, which were widely consumed by the believers.

Another Hamdard shop owner Muhammad Saleem said that other drinks including Kasrshi Sharbat and Jawar-e- Joshinda had equally been popular in Kashmir during Ramadan.

“These drinks gave stiff competition to drinks like Roh-Afza. They were completely herbal in nature with no side effects on the health of people. I would sell hundreds of these bottles to people during Ramadan,” he said. “People do enquire about these drinks and miss badly,” Saleem added.

India is facing an acute dearth of popular Roh Afza drink, the supply of which has been stopped for the last many months. Chairman, Cross LoC Traders Association, Hilal Turkei, said that besides drinks there are other items which are being missed by the people in Kashmir.

“Different types of dates, Babri byoul (basil seeds), Musallah, and Pakistani wear for the ladies, other items used to be in great demand especially in Ramadan. But the closure of LoC trade has affected the Ramadan market. Trade ban has disappointed many people,” he said.