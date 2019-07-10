Kashmir Markaz Adab organizes seminar at Tagore Hall

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Markazi-Adab wa Saqafat organized a seminar here in Tagore Hall on Tuesday in which writers, scholars and students from a range of background participated.

In a statement issued here a spokesperson said that during the seminar a book ‘Bar Machravith’ was released. The author of the book is Younis Waheed, a young poet and writer. The book release function was presided over by noted poet and writer Prof Muhamad Zaman Aazurdah while Prof Shad Ramzan, Dr. Aziz Hajni and Inayat Gul and others were the guests of honor. Former Finance Minister, Abdur Rahim Rather was also present on the occasion.

A review of the book was presented by Shabir Hussain Banhali, Shafi Shabnam and Prof Shad Ramzan. They gave a short summary and background information absent the writer and some poems from the book.

Younis Waheed also awarded by Kashmir Markaz Adab on the occasion.