Kashmir main cause of India-Pak tension: Geelani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Monday expressed concern over the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan due to the rising incidents of cross-Line of Control (LoC) firing.
Geelani in his statement termed the ongoing assault along the LoC as a “deliberate attempt of India to draw attention away from the Kashmir issue and to mislead its own population about it”.
Syed Ali Geelani in his statement sought UN intervention in addressing the Kashmir issue, saying it is the main reason for prevailing tensions along border.
Geelani stressed upon the leadership of both the countries “to exhibit political maturity”.
“Pakistan has a right to defend its territory from Indian aggression, however keeping in view the loss of precious lives, we appeal all parties to observe restraint and patience,” Geelani said.
“The main cause of tension between the two countries is the pending Kashmir dispute and it is due to this lingering dispute that both the countries have fought wars. The unresolved Kashmir dispute has created insecurity and instability in the entire South Asia. UN should press India to stop human rights violations in Kashmir and stress to resolve Kashmir as per the UN resolutions,” Geelani said.
Blaming Indian leadership for their “haughty and stubborn attitude”, Geelani said” “India instead of taking care of its starving population has started a mad race for arms and ammunitions endangering whole region”.
“War is no option, instead causes devastation and destruction as both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries. Any flare up can prove extremely detrimental,” said Geelani, in the statement.
Syed Ali Geelani also condemned the arrest and detention of its party general secretary Gh Nabi Sumji, who he said has been placed under house arrest on Monday by police station Bijbahara.
