Kashmir made laboratory for testing political projects: Sehrai

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Tuesday said that instead of searching for a peaceful political solution of Kashmir, New Delhi is interested in sending more companies of troops to Kashmir and “vitiating the atmosphere by issuing circulars which have caused sense of panic, anxieties and fear psychosis among the people of Kashmir.”

In a statement issued here, he said: “Unfortunately, Kashmir has been made a laboratory for testing political projects”.

“Kashmir is a political problem which cannot be solved by military means. India is continuing its same old default policy approach with regard to Kashmir, that has allowed the Kashmir issue to fester for more than seven decades now, making not only Kashmir but the entire region prone to violence and instability,” Sehrai said.