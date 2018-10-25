Kashmir losing educated youth to Delhi’s arrogance: Mirwaiz

Pays tributes to slain Sabzar, associate
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said Kahsmir was losing educated youth to New Dlehi’s “obduracy and arrogance.”
Paying tributes to scholar-turned-militant, Sabzar Sofi and his aide, Asif Gojri killed in an encounter at Nowgam Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said “Delhi who does not want to resolve the Kashmir dispute but instead resorts to subjugation, forcing our youth to a path of armed resistance and “martyrdom.”
The spokesman said that Mirwaiz strongly condemned the use of force against mourners carrying the bodies of the militants when bullets pellets and tear gas canisters were fired upon them at Sangam. “It is the height of inhumanity and cruelty,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat strongly denounced repeated CASO, especially in south Kashmir. The spokesman also condemned the arrest dozens of students in Kupwara’s Natnoosa area last week stating the forces have put the career of these students at a stake by prolonging their detention. The spokesman castigated the government for intensified frisking and search operations across the length and breadth of Kashmir especially on highways and major towns to harass people. The Hurriyat spokesman termed the continuous house detention of chairman of the amalgam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior sepratist leader, Syed Ali Geelani and the arrest of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and leaders that include Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and dozens of other leaders and activists as frustration and vendetta on part of the government and its forces. “The crackdown on the resistance camp as the worst form of autocracy and revenge,” the spokesperson said.