August 03, 2019

Kashmir living in hysteria

Reports of abrogation of Article 35A creates panic: Baig

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron and former MP, Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Friday said the current raging controversy relating to abrogation or retention of Articles 35-A and 370 of the Constitution of India of which the former is an essential ingredient, has created an environment of hysteria, particularly in the Kashmir region.
“Those conversant with the two well founded judgments of the Supreme Court of India relating to Article 370 are fully aware that the apex court of the country has in effect held Article 370 as a permanent feature of the constitution. Therefore, in a law-abiding state, there should have been no controversy generated about the aforesaid provisions of the constitution, more so, because the said articles have been in force since over 65 years without creating any problems for the Indian state. Pertinently, provisions akin to Art 35-A, also available to several other states of the Indian union,” he said in a statement issued here.
“Regretfully, the different voices emerging from the Centre on the sensitive issue have confounded the issue on ground. This coupled with large scale deployment of security forces in the valley of Kashmir and adjacent regions, has created a fast aggravating situation of chaos and uncertainty which is harmful for the State as well as the Union,” Baig added
The PDP patron said in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than a month ago, he had raised this issue. “In the meeting I did not find him hostile to my concerns, rather found him fairly positive. I hope sanity prevails enabling us to steer through the avoidable state of chaos and confusion,” he added.

 

 

 

