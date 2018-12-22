Kashmir Libraries: Begging for readers

Technology has not only outsmarted us scientifically but also bankrupted us morally
Technology has not only outsmarted us scientifically but also bankrupted us morally
Javeid Hassan Malik
Last week, I happened to meet one of my fair weather friend on way to college, who often boosts about his own achievements without giving other person a chance to speak about his own.
That day I was carrying a fiction novel in my hand to have a read while traveling, so he began his usual discourse about culture of reading books in contemporary times and without wasting any time he jumped to his own habit of self-praise and proclaimed with some confidence and authority that I have read this novel three years-ago and have almost hundred books of fiction in my library.
I was surprised on hearing his statement and shrugged in negative to negate his lie as said book had been published just one year back and when I asked for proof about his library, within no time he dragged smartphone from his pant pocket,drew a pattern lock to unlock Kindle which housed almost thousands eBook’s.
So, this was his library the so called e-library about which he boosted.
To check the credentials of his reading, I enquired about the content of few books, he felt flat like tyre in his answers and knew nothing about them.
From that saga, I concluded that technology has not only outsmarted us scientifically but also bankrupted us morally like lying the way my friend did.
I am one of those guys who still considers library as his second home and I still prefer to spent hard earned bucks on buying hardcover books rather than availing the same book as eBooks free of cost on internet.
I still believe no matter how smart the technology is, e-libraries can’t replace four walled libraries and it has been proven scientifically that reading from books leaves deeper imprint on our brain than reading same from LCD screens of mobile phones. Thus, we tend to remember things if we read it from books rather than from eBook’s.
Cutting long story short the question which begs the answer is why don’t our libraries act like magnets to pull readers towards itself?
- Why are our educational and district libraries empty and begging for readers to wipe the dirt gathering on book shelves?
- Why are our college-lawns jam packed with students fiddling with mobile phones instead of reading and discussing things in libraries?
- Why can’t they explore the treasure of knowledge hidden inside these libraries?
The answer is very simple. We have created such a culture in our surroundings which doesn’t motivate readers to explore libraries like it used to be in yesteryears.
Take an example of our district libraries. The person who happens to be caretaker of these libraries is not an expert of library sciences instead a class IV employees have been employed to handle these district libraries, who don’t have any knowledge about managing these libraries thus they often end up creating mess the manner in which they mix books of different categories which should have been on separate shelves.
Those people who hold professional degrees in library sciences are working as clerks, VLW, storekeepers etc, it is clear cases of disguised unemployment.
In our educational institutions especially colleges, which have separate buildings for library present altogether a sad story with very low attendance of students using library facilities.
Although, these libraries are constantly updated with latest books and encyclopaedia’s yet empty benches in library is usual image in our library reading rooms.
Academic syllabus is designed in such a way that it hardly encourages students to go through various books in libraries to enhance knowledge.
Instead our students have developed a habit of reading one book culture (guidebook)to pass the examination by cramming syllabus at eleventh hour of examination.
The onus here lies also on teachers as they act like role models for students who follow them like shadow in getting good habits.
So teachers need to use library themselves then only they can preach students about advantages of library reading. Also assignments should be designed in such a way which compels students to go through various books.
One of the examples of advantage of having good and updated library is Aligarh Muslim University. Majority of students prefer to go to Aligarh for competitive exam preparation all because of Maulana Azad library as it provides 24 *7 reading facility under one roof,but its irony our college run like aganwadis from 10 to 4 which discourages readers.
Hardly do our libraries department organise book festivals (melas)at district levels in which they could have invited national level publishers to settle stalls to make books of every category available under one roof at concession rates that would have certainly worked for good of libraries.
Need of an hour is that our libraries should evolve themselves as per demand of times to outsmart technology this is only possible if specialists are recruited and if proper resources and requirement are utilised to bring it back on track of progress.
Author teaches chemistry at GDC Boys, Baramulla
malikjavid86@gmail.com