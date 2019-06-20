Kashmir Law College students allege unprofessional conduct of exams

June 20, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Accuse authorities of passing absentees, failing those who appeared

The 5th-semester students of Kashmir Law College (KLC) Nowshera Thursday alleged that the evaluator (for answer scripts) has passed the students who haven’t appeared for the examination and failed those who have attempted all the questions.

The students said in one case the evaluator has awarded a student with 83 out of 80 marks.

The BA LLB 5th semester students said, “Yesterday the result of our 4th semester was declared in which the authorities have awarded 83 marks to one of the students, even as the total weightage of the question paper was just 80 marks.”

One of the students, Mehreen said, “A student of KLC Nowshera hasn’t appeared in the examination but has been awarded 54 marks. The examination authorities have even failed those students who have appeared and attempted all the 80 marks.”

She said, “A minimum of 36 marks are required to pass the paper but despite attempting 80 marks, the authorities have awarded me with 19 marks in IPC subject.” Another student said, “The concerned authorities at University of Kashmir (KU) told us that it will take 15 days to re-evaluate the results.”

The students further alleged that this is not for the first time that KLC Nowshera has failed or awarded them less marks. “It is going on since the first semester,” they said.

Dean Law Department at KU, Prof. Muhammad Hussain said, “Some students of the college came here yesterday. I have forwarded their representation to the internal committee of our department which deals with exam and result related issues.”

Hussain said, “The issue is also being sent to the senior professors and experts to take a final call.”

“As far as the issue of awarding a student with 83 marks out of 80, nobody has brought it into my notice. I would have directed the Committee to look into the matter too,” Hussain added.