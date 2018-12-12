Kashmir language activists go into hiding

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 11:
Week on, the Kashmiri language organisations, writers and poets in the Valley have gone into virtual hiding after the Ministry of Human Resource Development removed Kashmiri from the online portal ‘Basha Sangam’ following a complaint by some Kashmiri Pandits.
Apart from issuing paragraph-long press statements, Kashmiri language promotional organisations and forums including the Abdi Markaz Kamraz and the Maraz Adbi Sangam restrained from protesting against the decision, which has even left common people fuming for the past week.
The carefree attitude of the award-winning Kashmiri language writers and poets on the issue also leaves one wondrous as to why they own the language for awards and disown it when they need to stand up for its protection.
President Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK), Farooq Rafiabadi told Rising Kashmir that the literary organisation has done its bit.
“We sent a detailed statement to the media on the very first day. Today we had a meeting with various other literary organisations on the way forward,” the AMK President claimed.
On why there was a delay in uniting on the matter, the AMK President said, “The unity among various forums achieved today is an outcome of the efforts of AMK.”
The AMK President claimed that a strategy would soon be chalked out to tackle any onslaught on the language.
Interestingly, not even a single protest has been held by any literary organisation, poet and writer of the Kashmiri language since MHRD removed the language from its ‘Basha Sangam’ portal.
Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, who recently wrote to the Union Human Resource and Development Minister about the issue, said the Kashmiri language activists and writers had not been vocal enough to protest the treatment meted out to the language, which had won many of them awards.
“The minister hasn’t written back to me but I want to know at whose behest this was done. I will call him now,” Soz said adding such incidents needed to be probed and protested vehemently.
He said people who had lodged the complaint were very few compared to those who claim to protect, promote and benefit from it.
“The beneficiaries should have protested,” Soz said.
Noted Kashmiri language poet, Zareef Ahmad Zareef said, “The move of the MHRD further strengthens the belief among the common populace that they aren’t the so-called integral part of India. The Government of India has started a war against the Kashmiri populace on many fronts and language is one among them.”
Zareef said there was a need to organise a full-fledged protest against such decisions.
Last week, the Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy had initiated the ‘Bhasha Sangam’, a celebration of linguistic diversity, with an aim to familiarise every child with simple dialogues in all the 22 languages under Schedule 8 of the Constitution.
The row erupted over the “wrong” translations of sentences from English to Kashmiri, from Kashmiri to Roman and from Kashmiri to Devanagari.
“Sentence translations in Kashmiri under Bhasha Sangam were prepared by NCERT in association with language experts from Dept of Education, J&K & University of Kashmir. @HRDMinistry is sensitive to the comments raised & has therefore decided to withdraw them,” the ministry said in a tweet.
Under the initiative, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued a circular asking the schools to dedicate one day to each language for 22 days.
The words which Pandits objected include the most commonly spoken ones. The portal translated Hello in Kashmiri as ‘Asalam Alaikum.’ The Pandits said that they use Namaskar as greetings and the word used is a Muslim way of greeting.
The translation of ‘How are you’ in Kashmiri as ‘tui chhu haz theek’ was also objected by Pandits. They term ‘Haz’ word as being exclusively Muslim one, as Pandits use word ‘Mahra’.