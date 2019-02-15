Kashmir, Ladkah has over 20000 industrial units, employ over 9000

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Feb 14:
There are 20892 industrial units with an investment of Rs. 285382.72 (lakh), providing jobs to 98152 employees in Kashmir and Ladakh region, according to official data as of December 2018.
In organized sector, as per figures, there are 1777 Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME), having 14740 employees at Rs.52629.58 investment and 14 large industries with 1726 employees and Rs.72718 investment in ten districts of Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh region.
While as in unorganized sector, there are 19091 MSME at an investment of Rs.127679.75 (Lakh) with 80644 employees and 10 large industries with an investment of Rs.32355.39, employing 1042 people in the two regions.
In Srinagar district, there are 774 MSME having 4324 employees at Rs.10273.07 investment and no large industry in organized sector.
While as there are 4416 MSME having 22274 employees at an investment of Rs.1429.34 and 3 large industries with an investment of Rs.18913.15 and having 782 employees.
In Ganderbal district there are 33 MSME having 355 employees at Rs.1509.84 investment but no large industry in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sector, there are 314 MSME having 1774 employees at an investment of Rs.7508.38 and no large industry.
Similarly, in Budgam district there are 253 MSME having 4266 employees with an investment of Rs.3167.11 and 2 large industries with Rs.6063 investment, having 148 people are employed in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 1795 MSME having 9985 employees at an investment of Rs.22300.22 and no large industry in the district.
In south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in organized sector, there are 123 MSME having 673 employees at Rs.1845 investment and no large industry.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 4802 MSME having 18508 employees at an investment of Rs.19734.60 and no large industry in the district.
Ironically, in Kulgam district there is no MSME sector and no large industry in organized sector.
However, in unorganized sectors, there are 311 MSME having 1455 employees at an investment of Rs.2746.79 and no large industry in the district.
In Pulwama, in organized sector, there are 293 MSME having 3598 employees with an investment of Rs.31890 and 12 large industries with Rs.66655 investment and having 1578 employees.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 1754 MSME having 7638 employees at an investment of Rs.20614 and no large industry in the district.
In Shopian district, in organized sector, there are 18 MSME at Rs.505.80 investment, having 60 employees but no large industry.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 209 MSME with an investment of Rs.1151.80, having 925 employees but no large industry in the district.
In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district there are 55 MSME at Rs.806.56 investment, having 378 employees and no large industry in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 2674 MSME having 7449 employees at an investment of Rs.21846.04 and 3 large industries in which 181 employees and Rs.12509.24 of investment in the district.
Similarly, in Bandipora district there are 7 MSME having 71 employees at Rs.70.20 invested and no large industry in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 348 MSME having 1584 employees at an investment of Rs.6892.39 and no large industry in the district.
In Kupwara there are 43 MSME having 266 employees at Rs.963 invested and no large industry in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 1200 MSME having 4179 employees at an investment of Rs.3818.60 and 4 large industries with 79 employees and Rs.933 of investment in the district.
In Ladakh region, Leh district has 113 MSME having 525 employees at Rs.949 invested and no large industry in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 707 MSME having 2592 employees at an investment of Rs.4310.52 and no large industry in the district.
Kargil district has 65 MSME with 224 employees and Rs.650 investment but no large industry in organized sector.
While as in unorganized sectors, there are 561 MSME having 2281 employees at an investment of Rs.2462.07 and no large industry in the district.
INDUSTRIAL ESTATES
There are 12863.80 kanals of land under industrial estates in Kashmir with 2603 plots.
In the Valley, there are 2073 units established in which 1430 are functional and 331 are non-functional, while 630 units are under establishment and 135 units have taken no effective steps.
Srinagar has 7 industrial estates covering an area 3182.27 kanals, having 1070 plots with 1025 Units established in which 621 are functional and 176 are non-functional, while 220 units are under establishment and 44 units taken no effective steps
Similarly, in Budgam district there are 3 industrial estates covering an area 2269 kanals, having 73 plots with 255 units established in which 229 are functional and 26 are non-functional, while 7 Units under establishment.
In Ganderbal there is one industrial estate covering an area of 106 kanals, having 96 plots with 93 units established in which 65 are functional and 28 are non-functional.
There are four industrial estates each in Anantnag and Kulgam districts, while Pulwama has five industrial estates.
In Shopian, one industrial estate spread over 53 Kanals, having 29 plots with just 20 units established in which 18 are functional and 2 are non-functional, while three units are under establishment and one unit has taken no effective step.
Baramulla district has three industrial estates spread over an area 341 kanals, having 108 plots with 55 units are established in which 41 are functional and 14 are non-functional, while 37 units under establishment and 18 units have taken no effective steps
Bandipora district has two industrial estates covering an Area of 61.50 kanals, having 33 plots with 14 units established in which 8 are functional and 6 are non-functional, while one Unit is under establishment and 16 units have taken no effective steps.
In Kupwara there are four industrial estates spread over an area of 202.37 kanals, having 67 plots with 67 units established in which 44 are functional and 23 are non-functional, while 44 Units under establishment and 13 units have taken no effective steps.
Leh district in Ladakh region has four industrial estates covering an area of 558.16 kanals,having 293 plots with 139 units established in which 87 are functional and 20 are non-functional, while 32 units taken no effective steps.
Similarly, there are three industrial estates in Kargil district spread over 160 kanals, having 65 plots with 60 units established in which 53 are functional and 7 are non-functional, while six units under establishment.