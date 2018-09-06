Kashmir Journalists Association forms new body

Srinagar:
Members of Kashmir Journalist Association (KJA) on Wednesday formed a new body of its office bearers for a period of one year.
The five-member executive body of the association that was designated here unanimously in a meeting includes Moazum Mohammad as its President, Mudassir Kul0o as General Secretary, Auqib Javeed as Treasurer, Shafat Farooq as Organizer and Manzoor-ul-Hassan as Spokesman.
The main aim of the journalist body is to take up the issues faced by the journalists in the Valley. The association decided to take advise from Kashmir Editors Guild and senior journalists.
The association will also approach various stakeholders to uphold the constitutional and democratic values that govern the media in J&K.
The body will also approach media bodies like Press Council of India, Editors Guild of India, international journalist associations regularly to highlight the issues faced by the journalists in Kashmir. The body also decided to meet the authorities in order to start a systematic process of ensuring the safety of the working journalists.