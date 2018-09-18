Kashmir Journalists Association delegation calls on Secy Information

Seeks insurance cover for all working journalists
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 17:
A delegation of Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) led byMoazzam Mohammad called on the Secretary Information Sarmad Hafeez here today and sought redress of various issues faced by the journalists working in Kashmir.
Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar was also present.
The delegation informed the Secretary that journalists in Kashmir are working under tough conditions and the health insurance cover announced by the State Government recently for Accredited journalists be extended to all working journalists to mitigate the risks encountered by them.
The delegation said the funds meant for the welfare of journalists should be spent on activities like organizing workshops for journalists.
The Association also appealed the Secretary that the journalism and mass communication pass outs should be given preference in making documentaries for government departments and all such works should be issued through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.
The Secretary gave a patient hearing to the Association and assured them that all of their genuine demands will be looked into and addressed at the earliest.