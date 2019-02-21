About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmir issue unresolved because of Nehru: Amit Shah

Published at February 21, 2019 05:12 PM 0Comment(s)1482views


Press Trust of India

Rajamahendravaram

Kashmir remained an unresolved issue only because former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tackled it in the wrong way, leading to Pakistan indulging in "terrorist" acts, BJP President Amit Shah said here Thursday asking the Congress not to politicise the issue.

"Kashmir remained a problem only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Sardar Patel tackled Hyderabad and it is now respectfully part of India but Jawaharlal Nehru tackled Kashmir and it continues to be a problem," he said.

Addressing a large meeting of BJP workers here, Shah said Pakistan was indulging in "terrorist" acts because of Kashmir.

"Kashmir is simmering because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Had Patel been the prime minister at the time, Kashmir would not have remained a problem," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress for "politicising" the recent militant attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, the BJP president said the opposition party was not going to derive any benefit out of it.

 

 

