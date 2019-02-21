Kashmir issue unresolved because of Nehru: Amit Shah

Press Trust of IndiaRajamahendravaram
Kashmir remained an unresolved issue only because former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tackled it in the wrong way, leading to Pakistan indulging in "terrorist" acts, BJP President Amit Shah said here Thursday asking the Congress not to politicise the issue.
"Kashmir remained a problem only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Sardar Patel tackled Hyderabad and it is now respectfully part of India but Jawaharlal Nehru tackled Kashmir and it continues to be a problem," he said.
"Kashmir is simmering because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Had Patel been the prime minister at the time, Kashmir would not have remained a problem," he added.
Lashing out at the Congress for "politicising" the recent militant attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, the BJP president said the opposition party was not going to derive any benefit out of it.