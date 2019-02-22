Kashmir issue unresolved because of Nehru: Amit Shah

PTIRajamahendravaram (AP), Feb 21:
Kashmir remained an unresolved issue only because former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tackled it in the wrong way, leading to Pakistan indulging in militant acts, BJP President Amit Shah said here Thursday asking the Congress not to politicise the issue.
“Kashmir remained a problem only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Sardar Patel tackled Hyderabad and it is now respectfully part of India but Jawaharlal Nehru tackled Kashmir and it continues to be a problem," he said.
Addressing a large meeting of BJP workers here, Shah said Pakistan was indulging in militants acts because of Kashmir.
"Kashmir is simmering because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Had Patel been the prime minister at the time, Kashmir would not have remained a problem," he said.
Shah lashed out at Congress for "politicising" the recent militant attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama. “The opposition party was not to going to derive any benefit out of it.”
"For Narendra Modi, the nation's security is the top-most priority. He is toiling 18 hours a day for that. Congress... don't teach patriotism to us. We are the ones who are ready to lay down our lives for Bharat Mata," Shah added.