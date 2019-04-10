Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

April 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the India and Pakistan could only "settle" their differences with dialogue.

In an interview to BBC, Khan said peace with India over the “disputed territory of Kashmir” would be “tremendous” for the wider region.

The Kashmir issue “has to be settled” and “cannot keep boiling like it is”, the Pakistan Prime Minister said when BCC asked what message he wanted to send to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his country ahead of the general elections.

“The number-one tasks of the two governments is how are we going to reduce poverty and the way we reduce poverty is by settling our differences through dialogue and there is only one difference, which is Kashmir,” Khan said.

Speaking about the dangers of confrontation between the two neighbours, Khan said “Once you respond, no-one can predict where it can go from there".

If India had “come back and then again attacked Pakistan, Pakistan would have no choice but to respond,” he added.

“So in that situation, two nuclear-armed countries, I just felt it was very irresponsible.”