Kashmir is safe for tourists

Tawseef Ahmad Mir
Well it’s not new to speak everyone that how beautiful is Kashmir valley. Some use to state it the paradise on earth and some another Switzerland. This all is because of the natural picturesque beauty of Kashmir valley.
According to Dr. Sir Muhammad Iqbal, he used to quote in his verses as “Agar Firdous Bar Roo-e-ZameenAst, HamieAst, HamieAst, HamieAst”. That means if there is heaven on earth that is here (Kashmir). It can be alleged that Kashmir is such a beautiful piece of land on globe that everyone dream to visit here.
Kashmir valley is situated in the foothills of Himalayas and its capital city is nearly 300 kms from Jammu. It is oftenly baptized as the city bridges because of the numerous bridges constructed on the river Jhelum, which runs through the capital city Srinagar. It takes about 7-8 hours by road by air to reach the heart of Kashmir called Srinagar.
From the snowy hills of Pirpanjal range to the green crags of Gulmarg, Kashmir is sanctified with natural beauty which is the key feature to fascinate tourists from across the corners of the world to visit the valley. Whether it’s the spring, summer, autumn or winter, beauty of Kashmir enriches to apprize the sightseers.
From the green paddocks of summer to snow blanket of winter it’s the finest place to visit. If Gulmarg is famous for it’s green meadows in summer it’s also common for snow skiing in winters.
Henceforth, each and every chunk of Kashmir in every season has beauty that makes people to call it Jannat (Paradise).
Due to the prevailing disturbance from few a years it’s being told that Kashmir has turned into hell. People are being made to ponder thousands of times afore they visit here. It’s my individual knowledge what image of Kashmir has been engraved by biased media and other hate mongers in the minds of people outside state.
People are being made to admit that Kashmir is not safe to visit. But my message to the people residing outside the state is that Kashmir is as it was. Besides the prevailing disturbance our tourism sector is functioning like it was earlier.
Yes, from last few years the situations has turned adverse but it no way influence our tourism sector; even our tourism sector is growing day-by-day. We are always ready to receive the tourists whole-heartedly and in fact we receive them like our own people.
We assure you that Kashmir is safer than other parts of the country. International media is always conveying this message to the world that how safe Kashmir is and tourists need not to get vacillated if they are in the mood to make a plan to visit here.
Let me convey you that the tourists are being made to think negatively about the Kashmir, but the reality is that Kashmir has always been an example of comradeship and we call that comradeship as “Kashmiryat”.
We respect our tourists, we respect our visitants and we treat our guests like our own people. Kashmir has been persisted a finest example of hospitality and brotherhood. You can get oodles of examples to think whether Kashmir is safe or unsafe.
Let me tell you that Kashmir is the only place having negligible crime record against tourists because tourists here are not treated as tourists or customers but are treated like family members.
If you still have a negative thinking in your mind regarding Kashmir, then visit us and see the difference. Try to know from the people who have visited here and you will get the answer that Kashmir is paradise and not safe but is safer, you will see their exhilaration that they want to visit here on regular basis.
My only message to you people is that visit Kashmir and feel the difference, feel what is different from your thinking. Do visit us and we assure you that you will become fan of our hospitality and brotherhood.
Meadows of Gulmarg, paddocks of Bungus valley, snow blanket of Gulmarg, gardens of Nishat, gusts of Dal Lake are calling you to come and enjoy. This is the piece of land which nature has endowed with enormous beauty and so are the people.
We invite you to visit our Kashmir, to visit our home.
“Agar Firdous Bar Roo-e-ZameenAst, HamieAst, HamieAst, HamieAst” (If there is paradise on earth it’s here, it’s here, it’s here)
“I penned this article because many of my friends from different parts of India told me that they want to visit Kashmir but they are being told that Kashmir is not safe to visit.
By this article, I want to convey to them that we are always here to receive you. Kashmir is and has always been a safer place for the foreigners.
Author is a research scholar of Botany at Jiwaji University, Gwalior
mirtawseef787@gmail.com