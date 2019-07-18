About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir is facing new monster of drugs: Geelani

 Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that the land of natural beauty has been bleeding for the last 7 decades, while as the gloom and miseries is now facing a new monster of drugs, running deep in the society threatening its existence.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that health experts and institutions reveal horrifying data about drug abuse in Kashmir. After 2015 there is addition of more than 6 thousand drug addicts every year which indicates a good number of teenage girls, enough to demolish any social fabric to rubble without anybody knowing it.
He said that those involving in this menace have a strong and active network, able to creep to the deepest core of society. Highway dabas, tea shops in the vicinity of educational institutions, shrines and masjids, with their heavy rush of people are thriving herbs for these inhuman and immoral activities. “Drugs not only endanger life but cripple a person financially also, as youngsters start it as a timely pleasure, but within a short span of time they are so dependent on it, that he or she can go to any limit to get it,” Geelani said.
Hailing the recent efforts of Ulma, Geelnai said that this epidemic has to be addressed at various levels, which include domestic, village & mohalla, district and state level. "Parents have a huge responsibility to keep an eye on the activities, behavioral changes, extracurricular and outside assignments of their kids, their friend circle and whenever they feel any change, they need to nip the evil in the bud," he said, adding "otherwise they lose control of their wards. Educational institution, teachers and their owners should ensure that no suspected individuals, a tuck shop near schools are allowed."

 

 

