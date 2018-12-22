Kashmir is bleeding

Shahida Akhtar
“The best way to solve any problem is to remove its cause,” Dr. Martin Luther King.
Kashmir conflict, one of the longest standing disputes in the world, is leaving behind tragic stories, wails and screams and thousands of untold stories.
The, so called paradise on earth, is bleeding and it has been turned into the war zone. Everyday newspapers, TV channels are flooded with the stories of encounters, killings and mass-scale destruction of properties.
People are seen screaming over the funerals of the young and tender souls, who have been brought up by their families with the hope and belief that they will look after them in their old age, least knowing that they will fell victims to the bullets of Indian aggression.
Everyone watches all these happenings as mute spectators. No one comes to the rescue of people and it looks that humanity no longer exists in the world. The international community, is also turning deaf ears towards the Kashmir issue which otherwise can raise questions on the brazen human rights violations in Kashmir.
The youth in Kashmir are prompted by circumstances to pick up arms, because they are no longer ready to bear the violation of their basic rights. They feel that they are not safe in their own homeland.
What would have otherwise prompted, a scholar, a doctor, a professor or an engineer to choose the path of militancy because, it is better to die than to live a life of subjugation.
The blood of the youth in Kashmir is spilled mercilessly. Ask a mother, what it meant to lose a son. Had the politicians or separatists gone through the pain perhaps they may have understood the sufferings and miseries of helpless people.
These politicians always remain hungry for the power and seats least bothering about the pain which the people in Kashmir are going through.
The separatists whom people seem to believe as prophetic are also uncertain about the future of this helpless nation. It has become routine on the part of separatists to give shutdown calls on civilian killings. These shutdown calls does not affect anyone other than a Kashmiri.
People in Kashmir are suffering from every side be it political, social, emotional or financial. Besides this, they also gave press statements offering condolences to the bereaved families.
The separatists need to think beyond offering condolences and other things. If anyone is serious about the issue of Kashmir, they need to come up with concrete measures to solve this issue once for all.
The so-called “democracy” in Kashmir, has waged a war on the people of Kashmir. The recent encounter which took place at Mujgund, Srinagar bears the ample testimony wherein huge ammunition was used to kill the two teenagers.
Not only this, six residential houses were razed to the ground by the forces unnecessarily.These violent tactics and operations will further alienate the people of Kashmir. Hearts are won by love and not by hatred.
When anyone comes across an interaction with the people of Kashmir, one can easily assess the disliking of Kashmiri people.The report submitted by, YashwantSinha, an interlocutor, appointed by the Indian government on Kashmir issue stands in evidence to this fact.
He, after assessing the ground realities of Kashmir came to the conclusion that there is a need to address the sentiments of people. But unfortunately, India always persisted in its colonial and antidemocratic ways in Kashmir.
Professor Korbel has rightly remarked, India’s insolence has provoked more than 70 years of horrifying conflict in Kashmir, war between India and Pakistan, a nuclear arms and missile race in South Asia, and human rights violations on a large scale.
In the last twenty-nine years alone, approximately 700,000 the army and paramilitary forces with impunity have perpetrated more than 100,000 killings, coupled with countless incidents of torture, rape, custodial disappearances, arson, plunder abduction, arbitrary detentions, and savage repression of peaceful political protest and freedom of expression.
Not only Kroebel, British historian, Bertrand Russell also said in 1964, “The high idealism of the Indian government in international matters breaks down completely when confronted with the question of Kashmir.”
People in Kashmir are peace-loving. They also want an end to the ongoing bloodshed and they do not want to see their children die in a bloody conflict. They also want this dispute to be resolved peacefully because they have and they are losing a generation to bullets.
If India could not or do not want to resolve this dispute on political grounds, but they shall do so on humanitarian grounds and the same thing was reiterated by, Pakistani cricketer, ShahidAfridi in his recent speech on Kashmir issue. Because history testifies the fact that, the international disputes are solved on negotiating tables and not by waging war on the innocent people.
So, everyone should recognize the necessity of adjusting or re-thinking the modalities of implementing any plan to suit present-day circumstances.
Every effort should be made to safeguard the rights of the people of Kashmir besides this, a sincere and serious efforts should be made to resolve Kashmir issue.
Author is a research scholar at University of Kashmir