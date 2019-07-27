Kashmir is a political problem which cannot be solved by military means: Mehbooba

July 27, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to Centre’s decision to deploy additional 100 companies of security forces in the Kashmir valley, former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir is a political problem which cannot be solved by military means.

She said, ''the Centre’s decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy''.