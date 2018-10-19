Kashmir Invitation Football Cup kicks off

Real Kashmir defeats Delhi United by 7-0, Krizognother awarded man of the match
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 18:
Real Kashmir Football Club on Thursday displayed outstanding performance, defeating Delhi United with 7-0 goals in the first match of the Kashmir Invitation Cup Football Tournament here this morning.
The Kashmir Invitation Cup is being jointly organized by JKFA & JKSSC at TRC Football Turf, Srinagar.
Eight teams are participating in the ongoing tourney. The 4 guest teams include Minerva Punjab FC (I-League champions), Bengaluru FC (ISL team), Delhi United FC and Sudeva FC, while 4 local teams include I-League Qualifiers and 2-Divisions I-League champions Real Kashmir FC, Lone Star Kashmir FC, State Football Academy and J&K Bank FC.
Speaking at the award ceremony of the first match Secretary, Youth Service and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez said that football is an long-standing game to which people in Kashmir, especially the youth are hugely attached.
He suggested various measures for popularizing various sports in the nook and cranny of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that the government would go out of way to provide necessary facilities for the training of players by setting up right kind of infrastructure across the state.
"We will ensure that the talented youth of J&K are provided the right platform to excel in sports and rub shoulders with the best in the field,” he said. He presented man of the match trophy to Real Kashmir's Krizognother and congratulated him for the feat.
He said it will be a good opportunity for our local teams to gain experience.