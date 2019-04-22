Kashmir interest not national interest for BJP, Cong: Mehbooba

April 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said both the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress keep on priority the national interest over Kashmir interests.

Talking to reporters, Mehbooba while reacting to allegations of Omar Abdullah on PDP’s role in allowing establishing of RSS offices in Kashmir said, “Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief minister of Jammu Kashmir leased out forest land to Amarnath shrine board to scrap Article 370 and hanged Afzal Guru only for votes in the previous parliamentary polls and now BJP is talking about scraping Article 370 and Article 35-A to get votes in the ongoing parliamentary polls.”

On her party’s position on self-rule, Mehbooba said, “Article 370 is part of self-rule. Self-rule proposes the removal of word temporary in Article 370 and replaces it with the word special to end the stalemate once for all.”

About the remark of Sadhvi Pragya, the controversial BJP candidate from Bhopal over the demolition of Babri Masjid, the PDP chief condemned the remark and sought stringent action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Sadhvi as she faces trial in very dangerous cases.

She also condemned the killing of hundreds of innocent people in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka.

