Kashmir indifferent to its poor clergy

Salaries of Imams humblest of the humble
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 09:
Even though Imams (priests) in Kashmir are respected by all sections of the society, when it comes to their remunerations, they are poorly-paid.
An average salary of an Imam in the Valley varies from a mere Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.
Many believe, according to today’s expenses, it is too less for an Imam, who mostly have no other means of livelihood to take care of his family.
To make things worse, the concept of Hadiya (gifts) to Imams has also dried up in the society, making them entirely dependent on the salaries, which is mainly decided for them by the mohalla committees.
Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Hameed Fayaz said it was extraordinary times for Imams to work on meagre salary.
“It is the responsibility of the society to understand the value of an Imam. A mohalla president, usually a retired employee or an illiterate person, can’t decide the future of an Imam,” Fayaz said.
He said an Imam, who spends his entire life in studying Islam could not be treated as an employee.
“An Imam isn’t a wage earner. He holds the responsibility of a Masjid. People need to understand their value,” the Ameer Jamaat said.
Chairman Karwani Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami said it was unfortunate that an Imam who teaches Islam to people was not even paid a salary that could fulfill the basic needs of his family.
“In our society, we pay Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh to musicians to play music on weddings but the Imam, who shapes the character of our society, gets a meagre monthly salary of Rs 6000 to Rs 8000,” Hami said.
He said their organisation had created a separate wing ‘Imdaad Foundation’ in which an Imam in times of being jobless are provided stipend so that they are able to take care of their families.
Hami said he had many a time raised the issue of low salaries of Imams with the Waqf Board and also pitched to introduce a bill under which an Imam should get a respectable salary.
He said apart from religious studies, Imams in Kashmir should also study other subjects so that they do not remain confined to the role of leading prayers in Masjids.
Deputy Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said it was a shame that as a society Imams had been put on a backburner when it comes to paying them.
Comparing a doctor with MBBS degree with a Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam said it was embarrassing that Imams were compelled to work on lower salaries.
“Imams weren’t supposed to ask for a salary but in our society, our Imams are literally at the mercy of Mohalla committees, which is a shame,” he said.
General Secretary Jamiat Ahlihadith, Abdul Lateef Alkindi quoting Alama Iqbal as saying the status of a Molvi had been reduced to a ‘Do rakat ka Imam’.
“In the past, Imams held the highest status in the society,” Alkindi said. “The role of an Imam is not only to lead prayers but he is also an authority to look after social issues in the community.”
He said looking back into history, Imams in Ummah used to have the highest status in the society like doctors and engineers.
“To be a Mufti one needs to study hard for at least 4 to 5 years, which is equivalent to a PhD but we are being seen as kind of illiterates,” Alkindi said.
Qazi Imran of Darul Aloom Bilaliya said it was the society’s indifference that had reduced the level of Imams.
“If the society won’t take cognizance of this matter, the day is not far when there will be no Imams left in the Valley,” Imran said.
However, a Mufti, wishing anonymity, who is currently an Imam of a Masjid in Rainawari also criticised Imams for creating cheap image for themselves in the society.
“If you look today, most of the Imams have started the practice of attending thanksgiving meals, and going for rituals, which otherwise have no relevance in Islam. All this has created a perception in the society that we have no self-respect,” he said. “It would have been better that instead of salaries Imams were given Hadiya as it was according to the norm of Islam but in Kashmir, there is no such concept.”
Social and political analyst Suhail Ahmad said the community has a responsibility to take care of the genuine needs and expectations of Imams in terms of salaries or other facilities.
Ahmad said there had been an exponential increase in the number of Masjids in Kashmir over the years.
However, the role of Imam had remained more or less limited to prayers.
“Resultantly, we haven’t seen Masjids emerge as true centres of reformation to combat the myriad challenges facing Kashmiri Muslims,” Ahmad said. “Many Imams still draw meager salaries which may come in the way of their role as reformers. To encourage them for a more proactive role, it is important that their basic economic needs are taken care of.”