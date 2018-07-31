Kashmir Inc to launch state-wide protest against tinkering of Art 35-A

‘State subject law will be protected at every cost; no tinkering will be allowed’
‘State subject law will be protected at every cost; no tinkering will be allowed’
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Kashmir Traders Association, an amalgam of 27 trade organisations, transporters, industrialists, Monday decided to launch state-wide protest against any attempt to scrap Article 35-A and appealed Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions challenging validity of special privileges granted to J&K residents.
The amalgam comprises representatives of different trade organisations, transporters, tourism fraternity, horticulturists, industrialists, civil society members, social, religious and cultural organizations and academicians.
“Our state subject laws have been under attack ever since a PIL was filed by a NGO against validity of Article 35-A of Indian constitution and admitted by the Supreme India,” former President KCCI Mubeen Shah said while addressing a press conference here.
“It needs to be reminded that Article 35-A affords a protective shield to the hereditary state subject law of J&K, which is in existence since 1927,” asserted Shah.
He said after admission of the petition, Supreme Court also took cognizance of four other petitions filed by various groups and individuals and clubbed all these with the main petition.
“However, an unfortunate situation has arisen as Government of India has bizarrely declined to defend their own provision of the constitution by not filing any counter to the PILs,” Shah said.
He said this speaks volumes about the complicity of GoI in the attempt to scrap or tinker with Article 35 A, which grants special privileges to J&K residents.
Shah said that if Article 35A is removed or tinkered with, the rights of original citizens of J&K on their immovable property and other such rights would be taken away and all Indians would be afforded right to establish their settlements across the State pushing away the original citizens.
“The purpose behind this PIL is to change the demographic character of J&K and alter the disputed nature of the State, which is internationally recognized,” he said.
President, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) Mohammad Yasin Khan said the hereditary state subject law of the State would will be protected at any cost.
“No tampering with this law will be tolerated. This matter is related to life and death of the people of J&K and we all are ready to spill our blood to safeguard this law,” he asserted.
Khan said the protest of J&K people on this issue is in all purposes legal and necessary.
He said various organizations have charted out a strategy and program to contest the onslaught.
Khan warned GoI not to take any decision, which will make them regret later.
“We want to tell India not to make any law, which does not suit us. We won’t allow the GoI to imply any new law on us,” he said.
The traders’ body appealed Supreme Court to dismiss petitions challenging validity of the Article 35A.
It also announced support to strike call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on August 5 and 6.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com