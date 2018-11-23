Kashmir Inc exploring trade, tourism ties with Malaysia

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 22:
In order to explore areas of common economic interest, the Kashmir-based businessmen are planning to visit Malaysia to give a flip to business ties and attract tourists to the Valley.
The idea was agreed by Malaysian High Commissioner to India, Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid in a meeting recently held with Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) during his Kashmir visit.
President KCC&I, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed told Rising Kashmir that Hamid agreed to facilitate the interaction of delegation of the Kashmir Chamber with major Chambers of Commerce in Malaysia to explore areas of common economic interest.
“We assured him that Valley-based delegation would visit Malaysia. The date is not fixed yet,” Ashiq said.
The Malaysian envoy, who was interested in boosting economic links between Kashmir and Malaysia, was assured complete support from Kashmir, business fraternity.
President KCC&I assured that the delegation will visit Malaysia for the betterment of business and tourism of the valley.
The delegation members have not been selected yet, however, members from all the business bodies would be taken on board on the matter.
Ashiq said the move will help boost the economy and tourism of Kashmir if international flights between Srinagar and Malaysia start.
About 30000 Malaysian tourists visited Kashmir this year, he said. “If the flights between Srinagar and Malaysia begin, it will increase tourist flow to the Valley,” he said, adding that direct international flight service was necessary to boost this region.
KCCI&I president further said that they have taken certain issues with the civil aviation minister and also with industries and commerce minister of Government of India.
“We are hoping for the nod of local authorities,” he said.
Ashiq said that KCC&I was expecting meeting with civil aviation minister to the raise all matters related to promoting tourism in the valley.
“Night flights will also help in promoting business as well as population in emergency,” he said.
KCCI&I president said it will also generate employment in the valley and economy will become better when international access increases.
“It will be a great initiative if the government allows this as we have already suffered a lot in terms of tourism from 2014 and still we are trying to fill that gap,” he said.