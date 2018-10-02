Kashmir hosts Asian Pencak Silat championship

Sarmad Hafeez inaugurates mega event at Indoor Stadium Srinagar; 200 martial art players from 10 countries participating
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 01:
Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez today inaugurated 4thAsian Pencak Silat Championship-2018 at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Srinagar.
The championship is being organizedfor the first time ever in J&K by Indian Pencak Silat Federation in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India, Sports Authority of India and J&K State Sports Council.
Around 250 players and officials from 10 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines and India are participating in the 3-Day event.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad said it is for the first time in its sports history that J&K is hosting such a prestigious event in Pencak Silat, an Indonesian martial art. He said once the players and the officials go back to their respective countries, they would carry the message of love and hospitality from Jammu and Kashmir to their countrymen.
He also welcomed and congratulated the participants are taking part in the championship.
Terming sports an engine which can propel societies forward, Sarmadsaid that such events create a platform where youth can be exposed to different cultures and exchange of ideas.
He thanked Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and Sports Authority of India fororganizing the event Kashmir in a short span of time. He assured full support from Governor's administration for organizing different sports activities in the State.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General International Pencak Silat Federation, Teddy Surat Mudgi said PencakSilat is the purest marshal art which is being practiced in 55 countries across the world. "This art is loved all over the world and many countries are learning it," he added.
Sheik AluddinYacoob, President, Asian Pencak Silat Federation in his address gave the background of the Pencak Silat game. He said Pencak Silat is a genetic term of Indonesian martial arts which includes four founding nations like Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia. "This kind of martial art enhances strength, self-awareness, discipline, integrity, responsibility, loyalty and cooperation amongst its practitioners,” he said and added it also offers an opportunity for students to develop physically, mentally, morally and spiritually.
Director General, YS&S, Dr Saleem-U- Rehman, Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javeed Choudhary, Secretary General Indian PencakSilat Federation, Mufti Hamid and other officials from sports department were also present on the occasion.