Kashmir Highway: Traffic to ply from Jammu to Kashmir

Hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying essentials and passengers, left Jammu for Kashmir while no vehicle was allowed from Srinagar as only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the highway.
Meanwhile, the 434-km-long highway connecting Ladakh with Kashmir valley and historic Mughal road remained closed despite snow clearance operations launched by the authorities.
A number of roads, connecting far flung and remote areas, including those near the Line of Control (LoC), also remained closed due to accumulation of several feet of snow.
“We have allowed traffic from Jammu to Kashmir today since only one-way traffic will continue on the highway,” a traffic police official said.
He said since only one-way traffic will continue on the highway, no vehicle will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu, including Army and paramilitary forces today.
