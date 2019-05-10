Kashmir highway remains closed for 2nd day

May 10, 2019 | Agencies

The 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslides and continuous shooting stones.

Over 3,000 vehicles, including trucks carrying essentials and oil tankers besides passengers, are stranded at different places on the highway which has been closed for traffic following landslides at Digdol and some other places in Ramban on Wednesday evening, officials said.

They said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have pressed into service sophisticated machines to clear the landslides.

However, they said, due to continuous shooting stones, operation to clear landslide was being hampered.

About 70 per cent landslides have been cleared and remaining 30 per cent would take some time more before the highway is put through, they said, adding that only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move towards their respective destination when road reopens.

(Representational picture)