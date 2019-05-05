Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Move vehicles allowed

May 05, 2019 | Agencies

The 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway, which connects Kashmir valley with Jammu, was once again closed for civilian traffic to allow free and secure movement of forces' convoy.

However, civilian vehicles, carrying Darbar move officials from Jammu to Srinagar, were allowed to ply, while NEET aspirants were also allowed on the national highway in view of their examination on Sunday.

“Vehicles carrying move officials have been allowed to ply on Kashmir highway from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday on the highway, despite the ban,” a traffic police official told a news agency.