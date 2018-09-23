Kashmir has become dreadful battle ground: Geelani

Pays tributes to slain Bandipora militants
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani today said that “Kashmir has become a dreadful battle ground.”
Paying tributes to slain militants in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora, Geelani said “Time and again we have raised our voice for justice to the people of Kashmir, but the forces might and its stubbornness is a major stumbling block in the way of a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, which turned Kashmir into shambles,” Geelani said, adding “Our right to self-determination is not a sin especially when the people bear a glorious history of gentle nature and a peace loving mentality.”
Geelani said in a statement issued to press said that the people of Kashmir while raising their just and legitimate demand for a peaceful settlement of the said dispute as promised by the then Indian leadership and in turn get bullets, pellets and disgrace of every kind, at the hands of forces.
Urging the world community to differentiate between a demand for right to self-determination and terrorism which we condemn in its all forms, whether committed by states or non-state elements, Geelani termed the ongoing movement well in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and other legitimate political and democratic norms.