Kashmir Harvard organises cycling camp

Published at July 21, 2018


Srinagar:

 Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Department of Physical Education and Sports began cycling coaching camp from 6th July 2018 under the supervision of its physical instructor Ashiq Hussain Bhat.
Three times All-India Inter University in cycling, two times senior national and all inter college, inter school achievements.
Bhat hailed the school administration for organising the cycling and other sports camps for the students which, he said, would develop all round personality of the students.

