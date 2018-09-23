Kashmir Harvard organises Annual Cycle Race

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Department of Physical Education and Sports of Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute organized Annual Cycle Race "Pedal For Dal Lake".
Chaiman Tariq Ahmad Baktoo flagged off the under 17 boys category. Principal Irfaana Yousuf flagge off under-14 boys race.
In u/17 category, Hidayat of 7th Green finished first, Saqib of 7th Yellow got second position while as Adil Altaf of 8th Green finished 3rd, Tabish of 7th class got 4th and Ahrar of 7th Green got 5th.
In under 14 category, Umar Tariq of 5th class finished first, Kashif of 5th class got second position, Murtaza Nazir of 5th class got third position, Bareel of 6th class got fourth position and Rizwan of 5th class secured fifth position.
The cycle Race was held under the supervision of senior Cyclist Ashiq Hussain Bhat who played three times All India and two times senior nationals.
He expressed gratitude to Chairman, Principal, Vice Principal and all other staff who made this cycle race fruitful.