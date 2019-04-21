About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Harvard conducts ‘Run for

Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Habak, Naseem Bagh conducted Annual Cross Country “Run For Fun Event”.
The mission being to preserve, promote and nurture the passion of co-curricular enthusiasm among the students, carried on in the legacy of the school for past several years.
The Run was organized for the Middle, High and Higher Secondary departments of the school.
The run for girls was flagged off at Nishat garden by the principal of the school, Irfana Yousuf, which finished off at the Duck Park. Among the sub-junior category girls, Zaika, Sidra, Duha & Huriah hit the finishing point and secured top four positions respectively.Among girls of the Junior-category, Muskan, Adna , Mehak and Qurat secured first, second third and fourth poitions.Irtiqa,Minha, Abina and Misbah from the Senior –category Girls bagged top four positions in the run.
The run for boys was flagged off by the school vice-principal, Sheikh Mubashir, which ended up at the Botanical garden. Yasir, Zaid and Ahsan, among the sub-junior boys, bagged the first three positions.
Shahid, Zeeshan and Tazeem secured rank one, two and three in the Boys Junior category and In the Senior-category Boys, Faizan, Shahnawaz and Muteeb topped the list by getting first, second and third ranks in the run.
The co-operation and support of the parents and the school faculty members summed up to make this grand event a big success. The Chairman of the school, Tariq Ahmad Baktoo applauded the active role of parents in encouraging their children for participating in such enthralling events organized by the school often. He also appreciated the remarkable efforts of the school staff and students for their participation.

 

