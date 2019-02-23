Kashmir globally accepted political dispute: Geelani

Srinagar:
Terming Kashmir as a basic issue of contention between the two nuclear powers of the sub-continent, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that “unrealistic attitude of Indian leadership has created death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that if Kashmir dispute wasn’t solved amicably, not only subcontinent but it would act as a threat to the global peace and stability.
“Jammu & Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute between the two neighboring countries, but is an issue of survival for more than 1.5 million people,” Geelani said. “It has always threatened the peace of the whole sub-continent creating a situation of uncertainty and political turbulence leading to a war like situation whenever there is any incident on either side.” He said that unless this bone of contention wasn’t addressed according to the wishes and aspirations of its natives, permanent peace and stability would remain a distant dream.
Commenting on the prevailing situation, he alleged that a “witch-hunt of Kashmiris is on peak throughout length and breadth of India and helpless Kashmiries are tortured, humiliated, ruthlessly beaten with judicial onslaught registering sedition cases against them.”
“Fascist forces through their uncontrolled goons get sadistic pleasure by repeatedly threatening our existence,” Geelani said “Time and again such events prove, beyond doubt, that forceful and unholy togetherness can never cement any bonds between them. Such bonding is so fragile that even a slight breeze disrupts and disbands it.”
Hurriyat chairman said that conscious, sincere and visionary Indians were aware of the fact that military might wouldn’t work in addressing Kashmir issue. “Despite using iron hand, military might, vast intelligence network for last long 7 decades, GoI has miserably and desperately failed to crush the sentiment of Kashmiris,” Geelani alleged.
Geelani appealed global community including the conscious and patriotic Indians to come forward and raise their voice to safeguard Kashmiris and help their own nation not to get fragmented the same way as the fate of USSR in the recent past.