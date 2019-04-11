About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019

Kashmir globally accepted dispute: Geelani

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that “Kashmir was a globally accepted dispute between India and Pakistan.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that being a signatory and unrealistic and undemocratic media voicing can no way change the dynamics of this issue. “The rulers must accept the ground realities that the Kashmir is a globally accepted dispute with countries,” he said. “The issue like Kashmir needs a pragmatic and statesman who can deal with it properly.”
Hurriyat chairman said that people claiming a vast majority and being a major political party should at least issue the statements close to the historical facts and figures—which can never get diluted or changed by the repeated and narratives like “Atoot Ang”.
Geelani alleged “Kashmir is still boiling and the heat is felt not only in Kashmir but the whole of India,” he said, adding “Daily deaths and destruction has led to the nuclear confrontation in waiting and had power a solution to any problem than 71 years is more than enough to solve any issue, but the present scenario, speaks volumes against it.”

