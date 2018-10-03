Kashmir gets its Lord’s

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar may be in a mess but the remote Kashmir town of Handwara has got its Lords. A Lord’s cricket ground theme based café was Saturday opened at Handwara.
Tajamul Islam, owner of 'Lord's Cafe' along with his parents inaugurated restaurant in the opening ceremony was attended by large number of people from Handwara including ADC handwara Gulzar Ahmad, President Traders Federation Handwara Aijaz Ahmad Sofi.
The cafe is build around the architecture of Lords Cricket balcony - the home of cricket and is thus known as Lords - the home of food. It is a unique blend of tasty food and cricket.
Inside the cafe, the setting is as inviting as the food. With the walls lined with memorabilia from the cricket world together with the taste bud tickling food, the Cafe provides a niche for cricket fans and food lovers alike.
Inside the cafe one can see posters of cricket greats from Viv Richards to Akram and Imran Khan to Tendulkar each with a unique caption
It is a unique way of friends to get together with wide range of dishes", describes one happy customer.
Lords Cafe is a venture by young Kashmiri aiming to make a name by creatively blending his passion for cricket and good food.
"It's a pragmatic way of attracting all age groups as cricket with its fan base and friendly rivalry allows people to have fun whilst enjoying the great food we serve" said Saqib Rehmaan, General Manager, Lords Cafe.
With ever increasing need for people to find good places to spend quality time, Lords cafe provides a creative edge in all aspects. With the ambience that reminds you of childhood dreams and the food that keeps you wanting more, it's a perfect place to explore an array of things.