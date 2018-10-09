Kashmir gets high altitude disease investigation laboratory

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 8:
In a first, High Altitude Disease Investigation Laboratory in Sonamarg has come up in Kashmir to provide better and timely treatment to livestock in hilly areas.
The facility was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon.
Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Dr Muhammad Shareef, Director Fisheries R N Pandita, Joint Director Poultry Dr Riyaz, and other officers were present on the occasion.
The facility in the Sonamarg will provide timely and better treatment to the livestock which graze in the meadows of the hill station.
The laboratory which has come up at a cost of Rs 77 lakh will have pathology division, microbiology division, virology division, serology and microbiology division.
On the occasion, Dr Samoon said the laboratory will be effective in arresting the outbreak of any disease in hilly areas and to provide quality treatment.
While having first hand appraisal of facilities in the laboratory, Dr Samoon directed for deputing adequate doctors, disease diagnostic specialists, and other supporting staff.
He also said that the facility shall help to reduce the time consumed by laboratory reports to reach field veterinarians in the plains by with the result treatment of the animals will commence days earlier, reducing the course of the ailment and saving the time and resources of treatment.
Dr Samoon also stressed on creating awareness about the facility and its services for the welfare of the Shepherds of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Pulwama, Bandipora who come with their lakhs of livestock.