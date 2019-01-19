Kashmir fruit growers, dealers meet Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 18:
A delegation of Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, from Sopore led by its President FA Malik, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The members of the delegation requested KCC loans of farmers be waived off on account of damage to the horticulture crops due to unexpected hailstorm, unhindered movement of fresh fruits outside the state be allowed, sanctioning of adequate funds for development of Fruit Mandi at Sopore, installation of high mast lights at Fruit Mandi Sopore and enroute Sopore bye-pass to the fruit Mandi, availability of quality pesticides and tree spray oils at genuine rates, construction of a fly over from Chakrodaykhan up to Hakim Sonaullah hospital and fruit Mandi, sanctioned railway track from Baramulla to Kupwara be routed from Amargarh Sopore station with a station in vicinity of Fruit Mandi, construction of a truck terminal at Tulball, Sopore and revival of juice plant at Doabgah.
Governor assured due consideration of their demands.