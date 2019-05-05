Kashmir Fly Fishing Federation launched

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department Fisheries, Tourism vow to promote fly fishing sport

Director Fisheries R N Pandita said the department would promote fly fishing in Kashmir among locals and also attract tourists for the sport.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Kashmir Fly Fish Federation here at Radisson, Srinagar.

He said formation of “Kashmir Fly Fishing Federation” is a great initiative taken by the anglers of the valley as this will help in creating awareness about the sport among the anglers.

Notably, the Federation body was formally announced recently with Sameer Ahmad Baktoo as its Chairman.

He said there are many beats in Kashmir having great angling potential.

He said they have revived empty beats and stocked them with rainbow trout and brown trout.

Panditha said the department has stocked certain beats especially at Aharbal exclusive for rainbow. He said the department is in constant touch with field functionaries for stocking the beats and ensuring its preservation.

He further said there was need to create awareness programmes and popularise sustainable angling.

He assured the Federation that the department would also organise monthly conference for the promotion of this sport and the department will extended full support and cooperation to the Federation in popularizing sport of fly fishing in Kashmir.

He also said that department would take suggestion from the federation for strengthening the policies for the betterment of the sport.

He also sought the help of the Federation in identifying the new beats at higher reaches and their ideas for preserving and stocking such beats.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani who was also present on the occasion said angling has lot of tourism potential in Kashmir which needs to be promoted both among locals and tourists.

Director Tourism said J&K is blessed with natural resources which has given the state an edge in the tourism sector.

He said the Valley houses trout seed farm at Kokernag and Carp Seed Farm at Manasbal where from seeds are supplied to farms outside the State.

While hailing Federation for their initiative, Director Tourism urged the members of the Federation to not only go into its commercial aspect but ensure the conservation, protection and production of the fish in the valley streams.

He also urged the Federation not to confine angling to only rich class but propagate it among the common people so that it comes up as a potential niche tourism product.

He assured the federation that the department of tourism will support the federation in promoting the sport of fly fishing in best possible mean.

Earlier, Sameer Ahmad Baktoo (Chairman), “Kashmir Fly Fishing Federation” delivered the welcome address and gave a brief profile of the Federation and its objective.

He said the federation would not only popularise the sport of fly fishing among youth but also promote it among potential travellers and contribute in ensuring its sustainable. He also apprised the dignitaries about revenue generated by the recreational fishing in other countries around the world and said that Kashmir has been gifted with best fresh water lakes and rivers. He said that the sport of fly fishing has a great potential of growth, if give due attention, we can compete with International standards of fly fishing.