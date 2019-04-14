Kashmir Fly Fishing Federation begins cleanliness drive

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vows to promote fishing as niche tourism product

Kashmir Fly Fishing Federation kick-started its ‘Cleanliness Drive’ from Varenag stream as a part of an initiative ‘Promote Sustainable Angling’.

Federation Chairman Sameer Ahmad Baktoo said members of the federation are particular about promoting sport of fly fishing in Kashmir.

He said department of Fisheries is doing its best to provide anglers with best environment for the sport.

He said they as responsible citizens have to ensure that streams and lakes, catchment areas are clean. The chairman impressed that the sport has a great potential of growth in tourism sector and will work as a major niche tourism product.

“Various countries around the world are promoting it as a tourism product. The federation will support promotion of the sport in Kashmir.”

Chairman also announced that they would organise series of cleanliness drives on various trout fishing beats of Liddr and Sind River.

He said initially they will connect people with the sport.

“In the next phase will invite students, teachers and locals in our initiative and conduct awareness about the importance of our precious fresh water streams and lakes. We will also be seeking assistance and guidance from environmentalists.”

The representatives from some of the leading associations and environmentally conscious NGOs especially chairman NLCO and NTTA Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo who also is the honorary member of the federation hailed the initiative and assured his full support for the cause.

The members who participated in the event were Ather Nasir Bhut, Dr. S Faisal, Dr. Shahid Matloob, Manvir Sing, Arshad Wangnoo, Rouf Wangnoo, Rahil Bashir, Gulam Nabi Boktoo, Sami Ullah , Amir Madari, Ajaz Ahmad, Muzaffer Ahmad and others.

The initiative was also supported by 92.7 Big FM.