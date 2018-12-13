Kashmir fascinates Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Bollywood film actor, producer and model Arjun Rampal who is in Kashmir valley for the shooting of his upcoming project addressed media in Gulmarg on Wednesday. He said Kashmir is the best place for shooting.
Arjun Rampal is shooting for the web series based on Priya Kumar’s best-selling novel ‘I Will Go with You’ by “The Final Call by ZEE5” productions here, at popular tourist resorts like Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
The actor is smitten by the beauty at Gulmarg and Pahalgam and the “splendid” wazwan.
Arjun is playing the role of a pilot in the series who is also a close friend of a Kashmiri boy. Arjun said every place here is magical.
He said, “As I was looking out from the balcony of my hotel, I got so much engrossed into the beauty that a lot of ideas came to my mind about shooting here.”
“Kashmir is a God’s wonderful gift which everyone should visit,” he said.
Arjun said he was eager to visit Kashmir after watching old movies of Raj Kapoor, Shami Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan which are shot at many beautiful locations in Kashmir.
He said the shooting schedule is not affected here as every place can be set for shooting.
“If we select one place for shooting and for some reason we want to change it, we can do it at any other place as whole of the Kashmir valley provides a beautiful backdrop,” said Rampal.
“I have traveled most parts of the world, however, when I visited Pahalgam, I forgot every other place and came to realize that Pahalgam is the best place on earth and then I visited Gulmarg and realized every inch of Kashmir is the best,” he further said. According to Rampal Gulmarg has fascinated him even more.
“I have to leave back today but I wish to stay here only and not to move back,” he said.
The actor also cherished Kashmiri Wazwan at Pahalgam and requested for more at Gulmarg.
“I tasted Wazwan especially Rogan Josh at Pahalgam, it was so tasty that I told one of the local guys to bring me more and he got it for me from home,” said Rampal.
Rampal said, “I cherished the local cuisine fully and also the people here are very friendly and welcoming. I believe Bollywood should come here more and showcase the beauty this place offers to the world.”
He also advised the locals to join acting schools to get entry into Bollywood.