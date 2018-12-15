Kashmir faces distribution transformer dearth

4788 transformers ‘total damaged’
Against 26,858 transformers only 806 in buffer stock
4788 transformers ‘total damaged’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 13:
Kashmir valley is facing an acute dearth of distribution transformers this winter.
A total of 4788 of the 26,858 distribution transformers are “total damaged” while there is a buffer stock of only 806.
In winters when the damage rate of distribution transformers increases substantially, the Power Development Department (PDD) is facing a severe dearth of buffer stock transformers to replace the damaged ones.
According to the official data, against the 26,858 working distribution transformers in the Valley, only 806 transformers are available with the department for replacement.
The “total damaged” distribution transformers ending November 29, 2018 has already reached 4788.
The data reveals that in northwestern Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, against the 1488 working transformers, only 33 are in the buffer stock.
In the central Kashmir’s Budgam district, against the 3082 working transformers, only 30 transformers are in buffer stock list.
In Srinagar Division I, against the 1451 working transformers, only 28 transformers are in the buffer stock.
In Srinagar Division II, against the 1335 working transformers, only 22 are in the buffer stock.
In Srinagar Division III and IV, against the 964 and 1092 transformers, only 15 and 14 transformers are in the buffer stock.
In south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, against the 1951 working transformers, 87 are in the buffer stock.
In Bijbhera, there are 1258 working transformers but only 91 are in the buffer stock.
In Kulgam district, against the 1786 transformers, only 173 are in the buffer stock.
In Pulwama, against the 1448 working transformers, only 19 are in the buffer stock.
In Awantipora, against the 1170 working transformers, only 12 are in the buffer stock.
In Shopian, 1223 transformers are in use while only 89 are in the buffer stock for their replacement.
The situation is worse in north Kashmir.
In Baramulla district, against the 1841 working transformers, there is no buffer stock.
Similarly, in Tangmarg, Kupwara and Handwara against the 758, 1510 and 1119 working transformers, there is no availability of transformers for replacement.
In Sopore, against the 1851 working transformers, only 34 are in the buffer stock.
In Bandipora, against the 602 working transformers, only 24 are available in the buffer stock while in Sumbal, against the 929 working transformers, only 12 transformers are in the buffer stock for replacement.
The data reveals that “total damaged” transformers ending November 29, 2018 has already reached to 4788.
The total damaged transformers during the same period last year was 4716.
In an event of failure of power transformer, a vast area plunges into darkness for longer durations, which can extend to a month or so, depending upon the extent of damage of power transformer.
On November 18, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, to augment power supply in Kashmir during winters, had directed PDD to create buffer stock for immediate replacement of damaged transformers.
Meanwhile, PDD is facing Rs 25.55 crore liability of small scale industry (SSI) sector whose services are being utilised to decrease the outage of transformers in the system.