Kashmir engulfed in misery

Muneer Ahmad Magry
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
Political disenchantment aside, the alienation of the Kashmiris from India is mired in history, economics and psychology. The problem is not communal, although some sectarian ideologues would like to view it in these terms while Pakistan and India engage in shadow boxing, Kashmir is trampled underfoot.
The dispute over Kashmir can only be resolved by understanding Kashmiri aspirations. The Kashmir uprising is unquestionably indigenous and unusually powerful.
In its sheer power it compares with the Algerian uprising of 1954, the Palestinian Intifada of 1987, and perhaps the Vietnamese uprising of 1944.
Apparently it has the unanimous support of the some people of the Kashmir Valley. The beginning of the Kashmir conflict was a tumultuous experience that defined the terms of the crises in its later years. Struggles in Kashmir have been a long, drawn-out debacle of politics, terrorism, and war.
For the past numerous years, India and Pakistan have used both peaceful negotiation and war in attempt to control the land known as Jammu and Kashmir, which are the same principality.
Problems in Kashmir dates back to 1846, when a maharaja was on the throne for one hundred years and maintained horrible conditions for the Muslim majority of Jammu Kashmir.
Ever since India and Pakistan earned their independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, there has been strife between the two nations. Jammu Kashmir became a problem because each nation had important reasons for controlling the territory.
Kashmir has been celebrated in legend, mythology, history and poetry for ages. The very word Kashmir, till not long ago would evoke the mental image of a land of peace, beauty, harmony and learning. This is what makes its trials and travails today much more agonising.
Throughout ancient times, the breathtakingly beautiful Valley of Kashmir has stood for peaceful contemplation, intellectual advancement and religious diversity coexisting in an atmosphere of tolerance for the most part. In the modern geopolitical era, this same diversity, evident from the blend of Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism in this single state, has made it a center of warfare rather than cultural advancement.
In the late 1980s, an insurgency in the valley evolved and has now become the misery which is consuming the innocent lives daily. The intifada of this misery is not new, it holds a league/history of barbarism, a comprehensive dossier of mischief acts, but the current vulnerability, torment and brutality the Kashmir is witnessing is availing the roots from 2008 Amarthnath shrine board row and further it got the life post the July 8, 2016 incident.
Hundreds of innocent people lost their lives, thousands debilitated and this whole untoward barbarism leave orphans, widows and families into all distress.
This barbaric scenario has turned into ceaseless cycle of killings and brutality with no end and this interlude of mayhem has Kashmir and Kashmiri’s at the receiving end.
The cause or this independence, autonomy or unrest league is always amalgamated with unemployment, developmental discourse and also every time a red finger is pointed towards a specified group of people differing in opinion’s and called as hardliners, which certainly is not so lateral.
Yes, we can agree to bit but the fact of matter remains that Kashmir is a cause and people and fighting for this league since decades, this needs to be comprehended by all the concerned stakeholders.
It is not that efforts were not initiated to regain prosperity in the valley but all went futile there has always been a backstabbing to derail the whole peace process.
The irony is that the people who advocate for peace and prosperity are muzzled and this remains the fact. The other important parameter/stakeholders to this process remains the role of political parties (regional), as they form the major share amongst the primary stakeholders, their role has remained limited, and the political outfits have some set ideologies, vision and objectives which they follow.
The other major stakeholders are separatist group, they believe on their own set of ideology and accordingly which they follow the same, the other associations and establishments have their own objectives, and the civil society is mix of people possessing a wide array and al larger spectrum of interest and objectives.
We all Kashmiris are not in tandem, this problem of quotidian brutality needs all us to be unanimous as in case of article 35 A issues we stood concordant to defend it and to safeguard our privilege albeit of doctrine, creed etc, yes we blame each other but at least we stood up.
There is need at the highest to follow the same congruent in-order to put a halt to daily brutality, a comprehensive consistent, concerted, pragmatic approach is to be followed against this mayhem .
Our graveyards are busy and filled with innocent departed souls, our orphanages stuffing, widows are inclining; now we all need to introspect, and gaze into this whole barbaric scenario, as who is the victim, who gains, where are we heading.
We need to stop this destruction of brutality of our own people otherwise the graveyards will start asking and posing us questions and also its helplessness of occupancy.
Author is a Research Scholar at Deakin University Australia