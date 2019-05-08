Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with aspirations of people: JKPM

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKPM State Executive member Syed Iqbal Tahir has said that Kashmir is a long pending political dispute and JKPM shall pursue peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson of the JKPM said addressing a public gathering in Kokernag, Anantnag, Tahir insisted that for long lasting peace in South Asian region, an immediate and result-oriented engagement between all the stakeholders must be initiated keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the need for embracing peaceful and democratic means of representation, engagement, dialogue and resolution of Kashmir dispute including initiating dialogue with Hurriyat Conference.

The spokesperson said that the young leader stressed that the existing constitutional provisions with respect to the special status of J&K State under the Constitution of India, primarily the Article 370 and the Article 35A, has to be upheld and protected for sustaining the space for peaceful dialogue and resolution. He informed the gathering thatJKPM will strive for initiation of steps towards national reconciliation in J&K based on the guiding principles of peaceful dialogue, mutual understanding and dignity of all peoples of J&K state.

He further added that the dignity and honour of people of Jammu & Kashmir is paramount and non-negotiable. Elaborating on the JKPM’s stand, he informed that all parties across the political divide shall uphold people’s dignity in all circumstances.

JKPM stands for constitutional and internationally recognized human rights, including basic civil liberties of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and o creation of a conducive environment for peaceful and democratic means of engagement for the conflict resolution.

Tahir urged that State must engage with people’s peaceful expression of dissent through dignified and peaceful means. Stating the party’s position, he informed the gathering that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has no place in a set-up that seeks to promote the sanctity of democracy and peaceful means of dispute resolution and JKPM shall strive for revocation of all the draconian laws applicable in the state including AFSPA, PSA etc. The party would engage in multilevel dialogue for creating an environment so that people of J&K shall not have to face day-to-day humiliations in the civilian-non-civilian interface.

Explaining the development agenda of the party, Syed Iqbal Tahir said that JKPM shall seek to acquire for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir affordable, accessible and quality healthcare and education as the top-most priority of its development agenda.