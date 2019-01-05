Kashmir cut-off as snowfall shuts air, road connectivity

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Flight operations were suspended at Srinagar airport on Saturday due to poor visibility following a heavy snowfall in Kashmir.
According to reports due to poor visibility and runway clearance problems, no flight landed or took off from Srinagar airport on Saturday morning.
Kashmir witnessed a widespread snowfall, snapping air and surface links between the region and rest of the world.
The upper reaches including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Pir Panjal rage received heavy snowfall.
Due to heavy snowfall the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh Highway and mountain passes leading to Gurez and Tangdhar were closed for traffic.
More snow, according to Meteorological Department, is expected during the next 24 hours till Sunday morning after which the weather would improve.
The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 1.3 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.3 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Kargil minus 15.6 and Leh town recorded minus 8 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu was 8.6, Katra 6.4, Batote minus 1.3, Bannihal 0.3 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree Celsius.