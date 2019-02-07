Kashmir cut off

Valley receives fresh snowfall; Sgr-Jmu highway closed, air traffic disrupted
Valley receives fresh snowfall; Sgr-Jmu highway closed, air traffic disrupted
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 06:
Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the world as both surface and aerial connectivity was disrupted due to heavy snowfall and rains on Wednesday.
Higher reaches of Kashmir received heavy snowfall and plains were lashed with a mix of rain and snow.
Following snowfall and rains, Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for vehicular traffic.
SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that the Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed on Wednesday due to multiple landslides and snowfall.
“There was heavy rain and snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel. Besides, the multiple landslides and shooting stones blocked the highway,” he said.
Shah said more than 2000 heavy trucks were stranded on the highway.
“The stranded vehicles will not be allowed to move till the road is cleared,” he said.
At least 12 passengers, including a woman, were injured after their vehicle was hit by a boulder along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
According to traffic officials, the Jammu-bound vehicle was hit by a shooting stone from a hillock overlooking the highway at Moumpassi-Ramsu in Ramban district late Tuesday evening, causing serious injuries to the woman from Bihar and minor injuries to 11 others.
Most of the injured were discharged after first aid while the woman who suffered head injuries was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, they said.
Nine residents of Bihar and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in the vehicle driven by a local driver from Anantnag, the officials said.
The snowfall also affected the air traffic at Srinagar airport.
According to the officials at the Srinagar airport, around 15 flights were cancelled due the heavy snowfall and poor visibility.
The officials said the flight operation would be restored as soon as weather improves.
Chief Area Manager Railways, Mahesh Yadav told Rising Kashmir that due to heavy snowfall, train services between Banihal and Baramulla, Mazhom to Baramulla and Budgam to Baramulla were cancelled.
“Besides, we had to stop the train at Magam as there was heavy snow accumulation on the track,” Yadav said.
Meanwhile, Director Meteorological department, Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that snowfall with high intensity and distribution was likely to continue till February 7.
"The snowfall will be witnessed in Pir Panchal range like Gulmarg, Ramban and Banihal on February 7. The Zanskar area of Kargil district also witnessed snowfall," he said.
A MeT official said Srinagar recorded 19.7 mm snowfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm.
“Pahalgam received 4.8 mm of snowfall, Gulmarg 30.6 mm snowfall, Qazigund 8.8 mm, Kupwara 14.8 mm, Kokernag 5.2 mm, Banihal 1.6 mm, Batote 7.6 mm, and Baderwah and Katra recorded 4.4 mm of snowfall,” he said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 1 degree Celsius temperature while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 and minus 4.6 degree Celsius temperature.
In the cold desert region of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 4.3 degree Celsius, Kargil minus 16 degree Celsius and Drass minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.
Jammu city witnessed a temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius, Katra 10.8, Batote 1.4, Banihal 1 and Bhaderwah 2 degrees Celsius.