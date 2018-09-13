Kashmir cross country run held

Secretary YS&S assures full support to sportspersons
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 12:
In a bid towards healthy society and with the aim to bring sports awareness, J&K State Sports Council today organized a marathon, “Kashmir cross country run 2018” from Nehru Park to Nishat, Srinagar.
More than 1200 athletes including coaches, sportspersons and students participated in the marathon.
The marathon was flagged off by Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez appreciated the efforts of JK Sports Council for organizing the marathon and ensuring participation of youth in large number. He assured full support of the government to the sportspersons in the state for providing them with required facilities to further hone their skills and participate at various levels.
Secretary YSS urged the youth to participate in these kinds of sports events to keep them physically and mentally fit and contribute in promoting a healthy society by encouraging others for their participation too.
Later after the culmination of the marathon, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council awarded the winners with mementos and certificates.
Among the senior section, Tariq Khan with the timing of 25.9.42 got 1st in Place while as Muneer Dar and Hans Raj got 2nd and 3rdpositions respectively with the timings of 25.14.36 and 25.56.36.
Under junior category, Sheikh Saqibul Raheem got 1st place with the timing of 27.17.55 and GulbadanHikmatyar and Muzamil Hussain got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively with the timing of 27.22.82 and 27.39.98.
Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary while giving away the prizes to the winners said, “Such activities will boost the morale of the sportspersons and will also help in identifying and nurturing the talent at various age levels under various matrices.”