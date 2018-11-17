Kashmir conundrum

Javid Ahmad Khan
In the economics of bullet versus butter the possibility of producing butter must be preferred over bullet when bulk of the population - is poor, having malnutrition and lack of access to education.
Both India and Pakistan allocate billions of dollars to produce bullets on the one hand and on the other hand people are dying for food, shelter, education and health.
In this bullet race of India and Pakistan, Kashmir is the place where bullets and butter is offered simultaneously. Kashmir right from 1990s had achieved some development goals but simultaneously the sufferings, killings, tortures and threats to life has increased as well.
The conflict has eaten people internally and externally and the sufferers are “waiting for the Godot”. All the possible efforts and strategies had actually failed to restore the peace and imagine a life without a threat in Kashmir.
The failure of the strategies from Indian side are up to the extent that Kashmir has turned into the highest military zone in the world.
More than 700,000 military personnel are deployed in the state; for every eight Kashmiris, there is a soldier. The failure of the strategies is the outcome of decisions because decisions that are good for individuals can sometimes be terrible for groups.
To quote Prof.Jhon Nash who won a Nobel Prize in Economics in 1994, “the best for the group comes when everyone in the group does what's best for himself and the group”.
Likewise the conflict in Kashmir needs to be visualised through the same perspective. There may be argumentative disagreement among different scholars on the perspective, vision and resolutions of the conflict of the Kashmir but one way or the other, no one denied the fact that Kashmir conflict has three parties at work. One India, second Pakistan and third Kashmir.
Out of the all three parties the worst sufferer of the conflict remains Kashmir. When I quote the Kashmir it includes Kashmiri people, resources and everything that belongs to Kashmir.
Looking the resolution through the prism of best possible results individually by the parties without considering the group interests seems to be invalid up to the extent that nothing will come out and the Kashmir will continue to boil with more bloodsheds at every door.
The point why ones best possible results individually can’t be achieved (and that is valid because all the three parties claim from decades that we want peace that never prevails) reflects the different goals and clash of goals within the parties of the conflict.
The first best for India always remains the complete integration of Kashmir with India. But after such a bloodshed there will be a complete anger in the generations to come and such thing will not be technically possible.
There will remain a section of society and they will always oppose the integration no matter whatever the efforts of India will be. The first best for Pakistan is the integration of whole Kashmir which Pakistan assumes is possible through the right to self-determination mechanism that India will oppose in every manner.
Now within these two players the clash arise over the Kashmir and they allocate there resources to keep the conflict intact.
The possibility of war don’t arise because of having information of one another as both countries are in the list of nuclear power and else they can’t afford a war over the Kashmir and destroy their countries.
Now both can lead to proxy wars and the place remains Kashmir and that adds to the bloodshed in the Kashmir turned them worst sufferers of the giant race. Individually for third player Kashmir the first best result is independent state that both the nuclear players dislikes and can’t afford.
More than seventy years had passed and the same narration is going on which seems no party is serious except the third. Every new government brings new hopes, new strategies and new rules of game but the narration remains same.
In these clash of goals India, Pakistan and Kashmir conflict—seem never ending even after one side gained a victory or dominance.
Now in these clashes how long the people of Kashmir will suffer. The time is to look into the issue and in this connection the solution can emerge to the situation when the two bigger players having both nuclear attention and economic attention will work collaboratively to come up with a goal of peace.
The collaborative effort needs some compromises and some sacrifices from all the parties in order to be on second best possible solution. How to work for the betterment is perhaps to look through the worst sufferer.
Based on this sufferer party element as the base of solution can help to make a value based decision. The moral question of restoration of the peace based on the sufferer strategy can bring the benefits to all the three players.
It’s only the way through which all the three parties will be better off by diverting the resources from maintaining the conflict to some other productive activities. Making a peace deal could make all the three parties better off than presently they are.
Author is an Assistant professor, Economics, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora
khan.javid3@gmail.com